Zuraida: Azmin’s 11 waiting to see Agong

Zuraida said Azmin and his team of 11 MPs are waiting for the phone call from Istana Negara. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Gombak lawmaker Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his team of 11 MPs are expected to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin told the Malay Mail that they are waiting for the phone call from Istana Negara.

“Waiting for calls from Istana,” Zuraida said briefly when contacted via WhatsApp.

The country is in political turmoil with the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration yesterday after Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down as prime minister and resigned from his PPBM party post.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation and then appointed him as interim prime minister.

Following the king’s decision, Dr Mahathir proceeded to dissolve his Cabinet.

Today, many politicians and political parties are expected to see the Agong in stages, to see who commands the majority in Parliament.