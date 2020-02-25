With #TeguhSetiaDSAI, PKR Youth kicks off campaign for Anwar to be 8th PM

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir said the campaign urges all PKR members, PH supporters and Malaysians to use the hashtag #TeguhSetiaDSAI in support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the sole candidate for the next prime minister of Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — PKR Youth has launched a campaign to rally public support for its party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the sole candidate for the next prime minister as Malaysia is thrown into political uncertainty.

Its chief Akmal Nasir said the campaign calls out to all PKR members, Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters and Malaysians to use the hashtag #TeguhSetiaDSAI, which can be found on PKR Youth’s official Facebook page, as their social media profile pictures.

“The climax of the campaign will be on Saturday (February 29) when PKR Youth will hold the launching ceremony of the Youth Community at 7.30pm at Pantai Batu Satu in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan,” he said in a statement.

Akmal also chewed out those who recently left PKR and PH for what he called treachery, saying they were seeking gain power through undemocratic means and that no sane Malaysian would be able to accept it.

“The Youth wing believes this has occurred due to several individuals who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting last Friday, which reached the consensus of upholding Datuk Seri Anwar as Prime Minister after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum concludes this November.

“The wing also wishes to proclaim its confidence and extend their thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, for His Majesty’s wisdom in handling the political turmoil. We are also confident that His Majesty understands the rakyat’s aspirations in choosing Pakatan as the government, with any treachery to deny this fact stopped as soon as possible,” he said.

Following a series of political meetings among PH and Opposition MPs on Sunday and with the collapse of the PH government yesterday, Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down as prime minister and resigned as Parti Pribumi Bersatu chairman.

The King accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation letter but has also appointed him as interim prime minister, after which the Cabinet was dissolved.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced his party’s withdrawal from PH, leaving the coalition with 92 out of 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat and short of the 112 simple majority needed to continue as the government.

PKR sacked deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin for organising a meeting with political enemies, Umno and PAS MPs last Sunday.

Azmin later announced that 11 PKR MPs, including himself, exited the party to form a new independent parliamentary bloc.