MCA suggests snap polls to end political turmoil, but respects Agong’s power to decide

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — MCA suggested today that fresh elections be held to put an end to the ongoing political turmoil, the first Barisan Nasional party to do so.

Its secretary general Chong Sin Woon said in a statement broadcast “live” on Facebook today that the mandate to govern must be returned to the people, and suggested dissolving Parliament to pave way for a snap election.

However, Chong also stressed that the party respects the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s constitutional powers to make the right decision.

“Malaysia practices a parliamentary democracy,” the MCA secretary general said.

“With regards to the recent upheaval in the political arena, MCA believes the most appropriate step to be taken is the dissolution of Parliament, and move towards the next General Election to return the mandate or power to the people.

“Regardless, we respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s constitutional powers in making the right decision that will end this political crisis. With the people’s best interest in mind, MCA will carry on with the BN spirit, and do our very best to assist in restoring stability to our country.”

Chong added that MCA will also make the necessary preparations for the possibility of a snap election even with its limited political strength.

“The situation right now is far beyond our control and influence,” he said.

In an unprecedented move, each of the 222 MPs will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and convey their respective stance to ascertain who commands the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

The day-long audience with the Agong will see him interview each individual MP to determine the prime minister.

At the moment, Pakatan Harapan parties and Sabah’s Warisan have openly voiced their support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who quit as prime minister yesterday. He has since assumed an interim role upon Agong's appointment.

Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a special media briefing at Istana Negara today that 90 MPs have already been called to the palace starting 2.30pm.

