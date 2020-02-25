Johor BN says prepared to form next state government

Johor Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state coalition is confident that a hung state assembly will not happen. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 25 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) said today it is confident of taking over the state government, despite the risk of a hung state assembly following the collapse of the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) coaltion.

Its chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Johor BN has the numbers and together with the crossovers from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and other former PH component parties, the coalition is confident that a hung state assembly will not happen.

“I am sure that at the federal level there will not only be those from Bersatu that will form the next coalition as there may be others aligned to the former PKR leaders that left.

“So, at the state level we welcome those from the previous state PH component parties to join the new bloc to form the next Johor state government,” Hasni said when contacted by Malay Mail.

It has been widely speculated that Johor will see a hung state assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition.

PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Parti Amanah Negara and five from PKR.

BN or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC, and one from PAS.

In the event that Bersatu joins the Umno, PAS and MIC bloc, Johor will see an equal 28-28 seats among the two coalitions, leading to a hung state.

Hasni, a former senior exco in the previous BN state government, has been highly tipped to be the next Johor mentri besar in the event of PH losing the state.

The 60-year-old Benut assemblyman has been at the forefront as the Johor Opposition leader and was instrumental in BN’s success in the recent Tanjung Piai by-elections.

Despite welcoming those from the former PH component parties, Hasni, who is also the Johor Umno chief, said the Malay nationalist party will not welcome DAP in the new bloc if it happens.

He stressed that Umno has vowed to not work together with DAP.

Hasni also assured the public that any takeover by BN and the new bloc will be done in accordance with the law and respect to the state’s royal institution.

“For Johor it’s not only our decision alone as Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will need to be informed.

“At the same time, we will abide by and be guided in-line with the Johor State Constituition,” said Hasni.

On the meeting involving all BN state assemblymen later today, Hasni confirmed the meeting at the Johor Umno state liaison office.

He said the BN state elected representatives will sign a statuary declaration with the assemblymen as preparations for the transition of power in Johor.