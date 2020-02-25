Guan Eng: Dr M gave nod for economic stimulus to proceed

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng said that details of the package were decided Sunday for presentation to Dr Mahathir on Monday, but the latter resigned unexpectedly the same day.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad agreed that the economic stimulus package finalised on the day of his resignation should continue, Lim Guan Eng said today.

The former finance minister said Dr Mahathir stated his agreement during a meeting this morning.

“Tun Dr Mahathir indicated that the economic stimulus package will go ahead on a date to be announced by him in his capacity as the interim prime minister,” Lim said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir was previously scheduled to make the announcement this Thursday.

Lim added that details of the package were decided Sunday for presentation to Dr Mahathir on Monday, but the latter resigned unexpectedly the same day.

He has since been appointed the interim PM while the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decides on the identity of the next prime minister.

The package was drawn up as a response to the effects of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the Malaysian economy.