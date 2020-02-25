GPS MPs arrive at Istana Negara for interview with Agong

A bus ferrying Barisan Nasional and PAS MPs arrives at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. ― Picture Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — All 18 Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs have arrived at the Istana Negara in an excursion bus to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The GPS MPs are part of the 90 MPs who will be interviewed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah which started at 2.30pm today.

Earlier, PAS MPs also arrived at the Istana Negara, followed by Umno’s Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who also made their way into the Istana Negara.

The interview with the King will be an individual interview session to ascertain who will form the next government.

Umno MPs are expected to arrive also in buses.

Earlier, former education minister and Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Keningau MP and Sabah State Opposition chief Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Terengganu state assembly Speaker Yahaya Ali were also seen arriving at the palace.