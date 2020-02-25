Dr M clocks in as interim PM, even as Cabinet stays empty (VIDEO)

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Perdana Putra February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at Perdana Putra at around 9.25am today where he began work as the interim prime minister, believed to be shortly after he met Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders at home.

His arrival was caught on live on video by state news agency Bernama and posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir were seen entering Dr Mahathir’s residence at around 8am.

Muhyiddin was reported leaving at 9.30am, around 15 minutes after Dr Mahathir left for work.

Dr Mahathir's resumption of duties comes even as both sides are now trying to form a new government.

Perdana Menteri interim, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad @chedetofficial menaiki kereta rasmi plat Malaysia 2020 tiba di bangunan Perdana Putra pada pukul 9.29 pagi ini pic.twitter.com/MHlyYT6svu — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 25, 2020

Speculation is mounting that the heads of five major parties — Umno, PAS, Bersatu, Warisan and the Coalition of Sarawak Parties (GPS) — have agreed to form a coalition.

Some news outlets have also reported that they have secured an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and would be meeting him throughout the day.

The first meeting is believed to be scheduled to take place at 11am and the next at 2pm.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation as the seventh prime minister, but reappointed him to hold the position in the interim, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali announced.

Members of Dr Mahathir’s Cabinet had also been relieved of their duties following his resignation as the prime minister today, Mohd Zuki said later in a separate statement.