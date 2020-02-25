Busloads of PAS, Umno MPs arrive at palace for interview with Agong

PAS Deputy President Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man boards a bus bound for Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong February 25, 2020. ― Picture Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Several PAS MPs have arrived at the Istana Negara at 2.45pm today in a chartered bus, to be followed by another bus of Umno MPs.

The PAS MPs boarded an orange-and-yellow bus at 2.30pm with PAS vice-president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Bachok MP Nik Muhammad Abduh Nik Abd Aziz, secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, and seven others.

They were joined in the palace by among others Umno’s Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, as among the earliest MPs arriving to be interviewed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to determine the next prime minister.



Earlier, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Keningau MP and Sabah State Opposition chief Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Terengganu state assembly Speaker Yahaya Ali also arrived at the palace.

Naik bas dari #PWTC ke #IstanaNegara❗️



Sejarah politik yg menarik

Pada 3.20 ptg 25/2/2020



YB DS Dr Ahmad @Zahid_Hamidi Presiden #UMNO, YB DS @NajibRazak, YB DS Dr Wee Jeck Seng #TgPiai, saya & semua MP #BN & #PAS



Kami membuat keputusan penting demi manfaat #rakyat & negara❗️ pic.twitter.com/WFXyfYWNyl — Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) February 25, 2020

Umno representatives boarded a similar bus aound 3.25pm with Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor as well as Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin.

Last to board the bus was Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi the current Umno president and Bagan Datoh MP.

Several MP's were heard telling reporters Bubar, bubar (“disband”) when entering the bus, alluding to the imminent announcement of a new government.

The interview with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will start with 90 MPs, with the rest following tomorrow.