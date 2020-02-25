Amanah, DAP leaders arrive at PKR HQ for Pakatan meeting after Cabinet dissolves

DAP’s Anthony Loke (left) and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu greet each other as they arrive for the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council Meeting at PKR’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — Several leaders from Amanah and DAP have arrived at the PKR headquarters in Merchant Square here for a Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition meeting following the collapse of the federal government yesterday.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu arrived a little before 5pm; his vice-presidents Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Hatta Ramli came afterwards.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and the party’s third vice-president Khalid Samad, and another top leader Datuk Husam Musa arrived about 5.15pm, about the same time as DAP deputy chairman M. Kulasegaran.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng arrived at 5.25pm, just before PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

Yesterday PH announced that they will have a presidential meeting at PKR headquarters tonight to address the dissolution of the government after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir was promptly appointed interim prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday. He has since dissolved his Cabinet.

MORE TO COME