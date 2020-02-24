Teresa Kok continues duty as usual in Sabah

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok answers questions during a press conference after launching the Palm Oil Economic Review and Outlook Seminar 2020 in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 24 — Despite rife speculation of changes in the federal government, it’s business as usual for Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok as she attended two events in the state today.

Kok, who is DAP deputy secretary-general, attended a meeting with the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment here this morning.

This afternoon, she was scheduled to officiate the Kota Marudu Sustainable Oil Palm Growers Cooperatives (KPSM) Berhad’s collection centre at the Marudu community hall near here.

When met by reporters after a meeting with the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry, Kok said she was still a minister and had been in Sabah all day.

“We are focusing on this event (meeting), don’t worry, let them handle all matters that they need to attend to,” she said.

Kok has been in the state since Saturday to attend programmes organised by the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment in Tawau, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Marudu. — Bernama