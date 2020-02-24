PKR sacks Azmin and Zuraida

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is fired from PKR with immediate effect. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — PKR’s deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and its vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin have been fired from the party with immediate effect.

The decision by the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) was announced by PKR’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who explained that Azmin and Zuraida were removed from the party for their roles in what he described as an open and blatant betrayal towards the party.

He said their actions, in reference to them attending a meeting between government and opposition MPs in Sheraton Hotel Petaling Jaya last night, was in conflict with party principles and its constitution.

“The MPP agreed that there was a display of open betrayal by a few characters who became masterminds, who were in clear conflict with the position of the party with matters concerning the position of the (next) prime minister.

“Therefore, the MPP on a consensus decision with no nays, announce that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin have been sacked from the party of PKR, and this comes into effect immediately,” he said during a special press conference at the party headquarters here today.

“This is on the roles they played in the incident yesterday which carries repercussions that can effect the local political landscape and the economy,” he added.

MORE TO COME