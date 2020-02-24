Maria Chin Abdullah: I was at Sheraton to voice objection to backdoor govt

PKR MP Maria Chin Abdullah today clarified why she attended the political meeting at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya yesterday. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — PKR MP Maria Chin Abdullah today clarified that she attended the political meeting at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya yesterday to voice out her objections to the formation of a ‘backdoor’ government.

“To answer everyone’s question, I was there to voice out my objections to a backdoor government.

“After voicing out, I left the hotel,” she said in a Facebook posting today.

Her decision to attend the meeting in the first place and the subsequent explanation was met with both criticism and condemnation by commenters on her post.

Some thanked her for coming out to say why she was present, even if she delayed in doing so, while others chastised her for being there, adding that other MPs who also disagreed did not attend the meeting themselves.

Some 131 MPs from Opposition parties, Parti Pribumi Bersatu, and factions within PKR loyal to deputy president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the meeting dinner, following a series of meetings throughout the day.

Speculation is rife that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad intends to form a backdoor government with Opposition support, leaving PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s faction out in the cold together with Parti Amanah Negara and DAP.

Earlier on Friday during the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting, which reportedly became heated during its two-and-a half-hour duration, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Bersatu warned that it could leave Pakatan after some leaders tried to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad fix a date for when he will step down as the prime minister.