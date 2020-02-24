Kit Siang reminds voters that some who want to form new government part of kleptocratic regime

Lim Kit Siang speaks to the media at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, February 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Feb 24 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today reminded Malaysian voters that the individuals seeking to form a backdoor government are the same ones who propped up a kleptocratic regime for a decade.

He also said that the attempt to go against the decision made by voters in the 14th General Election is a betrayal and negates the promises of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for a new Malaysia.

“Imagine those who had propped up a kleptocratic regime for a decade now claiming to be the vanguard of a clean Malaysia with zero tolerance for corruption,” he said in a statement.

Amid talk of a new government, the Iskandar Puteri MP said that the “Save Malaysia” mission of the previous general election is still very valid and relevant.

“We do not want to revert to a global kleptocracy, and even worse, become a kakistocracy with the worst elements who practise dishonesty, perfidy and corruption in the government,” he said.

Speculation about a possible change of government has gone into overdrive since yesterday when the major political parties arranged impromptu meetings after the PH presidential council met to discuss the contentious power transition on Friday.

On Friday, Bersatu warned that it could leave PH after some leaders tried to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad fix a date for when he will step down as the prime minister.

Separately, Lim also brushed off claims in social media that he is running away from the country after being spotted at the Penang International Airport amid speculation of the formation of a new government.

“There were two posts saying that I was spotted at the airport and questioned whether I want to run away and another by an Umno leader with the heading “Arrest DAP, PKR, PAN leaders who are trying to run away from the country, please standby at airport’,” he said.

Lim explained that he was at the airport last night waiting for a flight to Kuala Lumpur to attend DAP’s Seremban assemblyman’s P. Gunasegaram court cases today.

“The question of my running away from Malaysia was never in my mind. In fact it was not in the mind of any DAP leader, for we are not thieves, robbers or rogues, but dedicated and patriotic Malaysian, who want to save the country from kleptocratic state,” he said.

“We want to do good for the country for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region.

“We are in politics because we believe that politics is an honest, honourable and even noble avenue to make Malaysia a better nation for our children and children’s children; that it is politicians and not politics which is dirty; and we hold to this belief,” he added.