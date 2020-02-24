Anwar ‘satisfied’ after meeting with Dr M, says PM agrees to continue reform agenda

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, February 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is satisfied with the outcome of his “very good” meeting with the prime minister this morning, adding the latter had indicated that he would not bow down to those attempting to wrestle power away from Pakatan Harapan.

When asked if the topic of a new government was discussed, Anwar kept mum, and later revealed that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did agree to the principles of the reform agenda during the meet at the latter’s residence in Seri Kembangan.

“It is sufficient for me to only disclose at this point that (it was) a good meeting; I was moved by his attitude and position towards the changes that need to be done.

“I am satisfied with his position that principles must be prioritised and the reform agenda must be continued.

“We should not bow down to the hordes of those who want to wrestle power without advocating the reform agenda,” he said.

Anwar did not reveal what else was discussed with Dr Mahathir, but assured that an announcement would be made after he chairs PKR’s Central Leadership Council meeting which is currently ongoing.

This comes after Anwar, along with PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng and Amanah party President Mohamad Sabu all met with Dr Mahathir following speculation of a major government and coalition reshuffle.

The quartet were earlier sighted arriving at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya and leaving shortly after when it was learnt that Dr Mahathir was not there.

This is in the wake of political uncertainty gripping the nation following a spate of unexpected and emergency meetings by various political parties yesterday, all said to be part of a plan to form a new coalition government, effectively ending the existence of ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Separate meetings by Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak Parti Warisan Sabah and the PKR faction aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali took place yesterday, with the day concluding at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya where most of the leaders from the various parties attended a private dinner.

Leaders from these parties were also granted an audience with the Yang DiPertuan Agong yesterday, presumably to seek his consent over the formation of a new government coalition.

Despite all the rumours, no politician has come out to deny the possible rehash of the government’s coalition.

It was suggested that the new coalition had come after a heated PH presidential council meeting on Friday, where Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s PPBM threatened to quit the coalition if coalition colleagues continued to push for the transition of power to Anwar sooner rather than later.