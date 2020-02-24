Amid speculation of power grab, Wan Azizah says Allah will side with the patient

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after the launch of the Parliament Childcare Centre February 7, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail issued her first public statement this morning since rumours of a power grab unfolded yesterday.

She urged Malaysians on Twitter to place their faith in Allah and stay calm.

“Men can plan, but Allah decides,” she tweeted

“Believe that Allah will always side with those who are patient. InsyaAllah (if God wills).”

Wan Azizah was with her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at their residence in Segambut, here last night as rumours grew that the Pakatan Harapan coalition would collapse.

The man at the epicentre of the purported power grab is none other than Anwar’s old nemesis, current Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was speculated to have engineered the political realignment with members of the Opposition.

The new coalition would see him stay in power, at least for the remaining term.

Dr Mahathir, who stayed at home all through yesterday’s development, has so far kept mum.

But while Anwar described the betrayal as complete last night, it is still unclear if the parties in the purported plot have the numbers to replace Pakatan Harapan.

The PKR president is scheduled to meet Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya at 9.30am, his political aide said today.

The coalition and its partner Warisan squeaked into power in 2018 with 121 seats, but has steadily added to this by recruiting lawmakers from Opposition parties, primarily Umno, to bring its representation in Parliament to 139.

However, most joined Bersatu and the departure of its 26 MPs and and Warisan’s nine is certain to undo the government as this would leave PKR, DAP and Amanah with just 104 seats, short of the 112 needed to continue with a simple majority.

This is also before accounting for PKR MPs from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s so-called cartel who are expected to join the new coalition.