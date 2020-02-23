Aide: Anwar meeting Pakatan leaders tonight, to meet Agong with Dr Wan Azizah tomorrow

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak speaks to media as he leaves Anwar Ibrahim house in Segambut February 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is meeting with leaders of Pakatan Harapan components, his aide confirmed tonight.

Political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said Anwar left his residence in Segambut here at 10.30pm for the meeting scheduled at 11pm.

“I think it’s a closed discussion among two or three of them. I think with heads of Amanah and DAP,” he told about 30 media personnel who were gathered outside the gates of Anwar’s house since evening today.

Speaking to the media just before 11.20pm, Farhash confirmed that Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also deputy prime minister, was present in the residence and was not part of the meeting.

When asked how much support Anwar had within PKR, Farhash said: “We have never done manoeuvring so I cannot give you the exact numbers. But I think the coalition with Amanah, DAP, PKR is quite intact. In PKR, maybe we have a few naughty ones, but we see how.”

He confirmed that Anwar’s scheduled audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will proceed tomorrow, and it is expected to be with just Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah.

MORE TO COME