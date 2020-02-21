As rumours spread, Johor Umno says won’t risk support to be govt through ‘backdoor’

Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said there was an urgent need in offering clarity to Umno members with regards to the unconfirmed rumours of a ‘backdoor’ government or new political pact. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 21 — Johor Umno will not compromise on the support given by the people amidst rumours of a new Malay political coalition that will form a “backdoor” government to replace the ruling Pakatan Harapan, its state chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad said today.

He said the people’s support was important and Umno can’t be seen to have differing views when it came to such matters.

“In Johor, Umno members are assured that they will support the president only if such a power transition process is given due importance,” Hasni said after chairing a Johor Umno liaison committee meeting here.

However, Hasni made it clear that Johor Umno will not support Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as long as he is PH chairman.

“It doesn’t make sense that we support Dr Mahathir as the PH chairman as we are in the Opposition.

“That is why the process needs to be clear and maybe the support can come if Dr Mahathir is not the PH chairman anymore,” said Hasni, adding that it was important for Umno to not ignore the people’s voices or the party may risk losing the next election.

Hasni, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief and the state Opposition leader, said the differing views or ideas regarding the “backdoor” government was also mainly due to Dr Mahathir’s role as the PH chairman.

“If we follow the proper process and procedures, the idea of a “backdoor” government does not arise,” he said.

The Benut assemblyman stressed that the issue needs to be clarified by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi or even Dr Mahathir himself.

He said there was an urgent need to offer clarity to Umno members regarding the unconfirmed rumours of a “backdoor” government or new political pact.

“The sooner that Zahid or even Dr Mahathir can make clear the claims, the better. We need not wait after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November or even two years on being offered an explanation,” said Hasni.

He said that Johor Umno called upon the Ahmad Zahid, as the party president, to meet with the prime minister and clear the air on whether or not there would be new political pact.

“Umno wants to be in power through the proper way,” said Hasni, confirming that talk of such political pacts or even “backdoor” government are not part of Umno’s manoeuvring as they were just unconfirmed rumours.

The rumoured coalition that centres around Umno and PAS supporting Dr Mahathir is said to stop the power transition agreed by PH coalition before 2018 general election in which PKR President Datuk Seri Dr Anwar Ibrahim will replace the Bersatu chairman before the 15th general elections.

In a media interview on February 8, Dr Mahathir said he did not invite anyone to form a new government under the “Pakatan Nasional” banner, adding that his openness about meeting opposition leaders had been misinterpreted by some.

Dr Mahathir said that Umno and PAS leaders had approached him as they realised their parties had significantly weakened following the last general elections and he said he will undergo his promise to give Anwar the position as long as the latter has Parliament’s support.