E-hailing driver pleads not guilty to gang-robbery in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — A e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of gang-robbing a pair of lovebirds.

Nor Fikri Edli Mohd Nordin, 34, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before judge MM Edwin Paramjothy.

He was charged with two others, who are still at large, with robbing Mohamad Salleh Hassan, 26, and Nur Syafiqah Izrin Hussaini, 25, of two handphones, their identity cards, bank cards, RM300 and a motorcycle.

The offence was allegedly committed at a hotel at Jalan Seri Utara 1, Jalan Batu 6 ½ here at 4am on January 30 this year.

Nor Fikri Edli faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty, under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

The court set March 11 for mention. — Bernama