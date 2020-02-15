US woman from cruise liner flown to KL is Malaysia’s 22nd Covid-19 case

File photo of passengers leave the cruise ship MS Westerdam in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, February 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — An 83-year-old woman from the US is Malaysia’s 22nd and latest person to test positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, after landing in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Friday from Cambodia.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the woman was among the passengers and crew from a cruise ship that had docked in Cambodia last Thursday and was cleared by its government to return to their respective countries after a health screening.

“A total of 145 passengers from the cruise ship had taken a flight to Malaysia on February 14, 2020. Of that number, the woman and her husband were detected as symptomatic as soon as they arrived at KLIA and were referred to Hospital Sungai Buloh for further tests,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that tests by the Medical Research Institute of Malaysia’s confirmed the woman to be positive for the novel coronavirus today while her 85-year-old husband, also an American, tested negative.

“Her condition is stable now and she is undergoing treatment at the hospital’s isolation ward,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said her husband has been put under the hospital’s watch despite his initial negative finding.

