Sarawak adopts Putrajaya’s guidelines for Singapore visitors

Contractors and workers pass a thermal scanner as part of the coronavirus outbreak precautions during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Feb 10 — Singaporeans visiting Sarawak must observe the Health Ministry’s recommended precautions to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee secretariat said this evening.



The secretariat issued the explanation to address queries it received on chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah’s announcement this afternoon about a 14-day self-quarantine for those who visited Singapore prior to arriving in Sarawak.



“The ministry guidelines say for those coming for any events or functions, it will be the responsibility of the organisers to be responsible to ensure that the necessary precautionary measures are followed,” the secretariat said in a statement.



It said the guidelines include telling Individuals who are unwell not visit the state for any function, meeting, gathering, conference and other events.



It said those who fall sick during such events must seek immediate medical attention and avoid shaking hands or physical contact with other participants.



“They should consider adopting alternative form of greeting each other,” the secretariat advised.



The other guidelines are for organisers to provide face masks to those with respiratory symptoms prior to coming in, hand sanitisers before and after entry points, and to carry out temperature screening if possible.



The secretariat also advised the organisers to increase the frequency with which they cleaned commonly used areas like the washrooms, registration and payment counters and dining areas.



“The organisers must also maintain a registration list of all participants,” the secretariat said.



Earlier today, Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the policy imposed on anyone after visiting Singapore took immediate effect, noting that Singapore recorded 43 cases of the 2019-nCoV as of yesterday and has raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) warning to orange — the second-highest alert level to indicate the severity of the disease and that it is being contained.



Uggah said the Singaporean cases involved even people who had not been to China, like taxi drivers and churchgoers.