PM: I asked Trump to resign to save America

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad answers questions at the dialogue session with the French business community in Cyberview Lodge Resort, Cyberjaya February 10, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, Feb 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today defended his remark asking US President Donald Trump to resign, saying that it is needed action to save America.

During a press conference here, Dr Mahathir said that his remark was not directed at “all Americans”, whom he felt are “very nice people”.

“I didn’t refer to all Americans. I just said with regards to President Trump only.

“I find that Americans are very nice people, but not President Trump. I asked him to resign to save America,” he said.

