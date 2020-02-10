Perak Forestry Department arrest timber thief during ‘Ops Thaipusam’

The Perak Forestry Department arrested a timber thief and seized a lorry transporting 16 logs of various species of timber in Kuala Kangsar. — Picture courtesy of Perak Forestry Department

IPOH, Feb 10 — The Perak Forestry Department arrested one suspected timber thief and confiscated various species of timber that were being transported via a lorry in Kuala Kangsar.

The Forestry Department in a statement said that the suspect was arrested yesterday in a special operation called ‘Ops Thaipusam’.

“After receiving information from the public in cases of harvesting forest products illegally, a group of 11 officers from the Kuala Kangsar District Forestry Department together with three police officers from the Kuala Kangsar police district office carried out the operation.

“The suspect was transporting 16 logs of timber of various species illegally,” the statement read.

The department said that the timber together with the lorry were seized for the next course of action.

“A police report was also made on the arrest. The suspect was later released on bail,” the statement read.

The department said that the authorities will conduct further investigation on the matter.

“The offences that can be charged against the suspect are under Section 68 (1) and Section 84 of the National Forestry Enactment Act 1984 (Application) 1985.

“If convicted, the suspect may be fined not more than fifty thousand and imprisonment not exceeding 5 years or both,” the statement reads.

“However, it will be decided upon a full investigation by the Perak State Forestry Department,” the statement further read.