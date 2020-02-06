Dr Wan Azizah receives courtesy call from Tajikistan foreign minister

During the meeting, Dr Wan Azizah and Sirojiddin discussed matters related to education, tourism, agriculture, energy, halal food sector as well as business and trade. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 ― Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin today called on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail here, with discussions centred on bilateral relations.

During an hour-long meeting at the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry here, Dr Wan Azizah and Sirojiddin also discussed matters related to education, tourism, agriculture, energy, halal food sector as well as business and trade.

Also discussed were the proposals for a visa waiver for Malaysian going to Tajikistan and for the setting up of an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation for Malaysia and Tajikistan, as well as the issue of cybersecurity, counter-terrorism and women empowerment.

Sirojuddin also handed over invitation letters from Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon for Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to visit the country to Dr Wan Azizah.

Sirojiddin is on a four-day official visit to Malaysia from Wednesday. This is his first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office in 2013.

Malaysia and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations in 1992 and convened the inaugural Bilateral Consultations at the official level in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in September last year. ― Bernama