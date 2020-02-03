Malindo Air suspends two more flights to and from China

Malindo Air operates three weekly scheduled flights between Kota Kinabalu and Tianjin, and another three weekly flights between Johor Bahru and Guangzhou. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Malindo Air is suspending temporarily two more international services between Malaysia and China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

In a statement today, Malindo Air said they are the Kota Kinabalu — Tianjin — Kota Kinabalu route, effective Feb 1–29, and the Johor Bahru — Guangzhou — Johor Bahru route, effective Feb 11–29.

The airline had earlier announced a temporary suspension of its thrice weekly services between Kota Kinabalu and Wuhan effective Jan 24 until further notice.

Malindo Air operates three weekly scheduled flights between Kota Kinabalu and Tianjin, and another three weekly flights between Johor Bahru and Guangzhou.

“Passengers who hold a valid booking for travel between Kota Kinabalu and Tianjin and also between Johor Bahru and Guangzhou may contact our call centre at +603-78415388 or walk in to our ticketing office for further assistance.

“Malindo Air will continue to closely monitor the situation in China as the health and safety of our passengers and employees are our top priority,” it added.

The airline said it will provide the latest development to its passengers via its website accordingly. — Bernama