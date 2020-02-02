MB: Johor’s debt with federal govt down to RM222.39m

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said Johor’s unaudited revenue collection for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019 stood at RM1.93 billion. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — The Johor state government’s debt with the federal government declined by 57.1 per cent or RM298.55 million to RM222.39 million as of December 31, 2019 from RM520.94 million the preceding year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said Johor’s unaudited revenue collection for the financial year ending December 31, 2019 stood at RM1.93 billion, the state’s highest amount ever and exceeding the Budget 2019 estimate of RM1.55 billion.

“Congratulations to all state civil servants for the good management of the Johor state government’s finances throughout last year,” he told civil servants in his new year speech here today that was attended by State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

The mentri besar attributed the increase mainly to higher land revenue collection, but noted that efforts to improve recurring revenue collection should be stepped up in order to ensure the state’s long-term fiscal stability.

He said operating expenditure performance improved to 97.17 per cent in 2019 from 95.70 per cent in 2018, while development expenditure in 2019 increased to 92.07 per cent from 87.84 per cent the preceding year.

The state government’s unaudited consolidated revenue account for the year ending December 31, 2019 recorded a surplus of RM68.268 million, he said, adding that in the Johor 2020 Budget tabled in November last year, the state government projected spending of RM1.78 billion for this year.

“‘With the higher allocation for development expenditure, the surplus in the estimated revenue will be returned to the rakyat through an increase in productive expenditures,”‘ he said.

Sahruddin expressed confidence that Johor will continue to record a surplus this year with the state government’s determination to achieve a structurally balanced budget in the effort to ensure long-term fiscal stability.

Johor will continue to manage its operating expenditure with prudence and integrity on sustainable revenue collection despite rising operating costs, with the state government committed to further reducing its debt to the federal government by December 31 this year, he added. — Bernama