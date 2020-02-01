Wuhan virus: Entry ban effective today for Chinese nationals, foreigners returning from China to Sarawak

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 23, 2020. Starting today, all China nationals and foreigners who have been to China in the last 14 days will be refused entry into Sarawak. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUCHING, Feb 1 — All China nationals and foreigners who have been to China in the last 14 days will be refused entry into Sarawak with immediate effect until further notice, it was announced today.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the refusal does not cover those who have employment passes, student passes and long social passes.

“But they must undergo compulsory self-quarantine at home for 14 days,” the secretariat said in a statement.

The secretariat said Sarawakians returning from China in the last 14 days must also undergo compulsory self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

“The Chinese nationals who are already in Sarawak are advised to report to the Chinese Consulate of their whereabouts and places of stay,” it said.

The secretariat said these steps are taken as part of the state government’s efforts and measures to mitigate the spread of the 2019-nCoV in the state.

Meanwhile, the health declaration entry forms for travellers or visitors to enter the state have been distributed to airline companies and the state Immigration Department.

The secretariat said the entry forms are issued under the state Public Health Ordinance 1999.