Agong praises govt’s quick action in dealing with coronavirus outbreak

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah praised the government’s quick action in preventing the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the country.

His Majesty said the government, however, has to continuously undertake precautionary measures, not compromising on issues affecting the well-being of the people and the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also reminded the people to cooperate with the government in implementing preventive measures to stop the coronavirus from spreading further.

“In this regard, I urge the public to adopt a high level of personal hygiene and to also maintain cleanliness of the environment.

“The people are also asked not to create panic by spreading false news,” said His Majesty during the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day celebration at Istana Melawati here today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Federal Territory Minister Khalid Abdul Samad were present at the ceremony.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the people to support the efforts of the government in dealing with the infection.

His Majesty expressed confidence that all issues related to the well-being of the people and the country could be addressed if the people and the government worked together.

Up to January 31, the coronavirus outbreak killed 213 people in China, with 9,826 confirmed cases recorded.

Meanwhile, a total of 106 cases have been confirmed in 19 other countries including Malaysia, which has eight cases, all of them involving Chinese nationals. — Bernama