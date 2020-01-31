Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council, others to donate 18 million gloves to Wuhan

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said that the first batch of three million gloves were already on the way to Wuhan, with the rest to be shipped gradually in batches. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31— The Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council (MREPC) and several glove manufacturers here will donate 18 million gloves to Wuhan in China that is facing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok announced this today during a special press conference at her ministry here.

Kok said that the first batch of three million gloves were already on the way to Wuhan, with the rest to be shipped gradually in batches.

“At present, hospitals in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the crux of the coronavirus outbreak. We are calling out for much needed protective medical supplies, such as masks and gloves, as supplies run low.

“I am pleased that the Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council and the rubber gloves manufacturers in Malaysia have pledged to donate 18 million pieces of medical gloves to be sent to Wuhan

“It was during the Chinese New Year celebration that these companies were approached to help China, to help treat patients there,” she said.

Malaysia is the world’s top rubber producer and, in 2014, sent more than 20 million medical rubber gloves to the African nations of Liberia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Nigeria and Congo during the Ebola outbreak then.

MORE TO COME