1.7 million road users to benefit from 18pc discount for PLUS toll charges

The toll reduction will cover all Passenger Vehicles (Class 1), Taxis (Class 4) and Buses (Class 5) and will remain unchanged until the concession ends. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — A total of 1.7 million road users will benefit from the 18 per cent savings in their toll rates, at all PLUS-operated highways nationwide, from the stroke of midnight tomorrow.

The toll reduction will cover all Passenger Vehicles (Class 1), Taxis (Class 4) and Buses (Class 5) and will remain unchanged until the concession ends.

Meanwhile, the toll fares for lorries (Classes 2 & 3) will remain unchanged and will not be increased until the end of the PLUS’ concession agreement in 2058.

The reduction will cover the North-South Expressway (NSE), the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), the Malaysia-Singapore Second Crossing (LINKEDUA), the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH), the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), the East-Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) and the Penang Bridge (PB).

“In addition, customers passing through the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Crossing Highway (Linkedua) will also enjoy the toll reduction in addition to the off-peak discounts for all Passenger (Class 1) and Taxi (Class 4) and Bus (Class 5) vehicles.

“The toll reduction will also cover Passenger and Taxi (Class 2) and Bus (Class 3, 4 and 5) vehicles at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza. Class 2 vehicles registered with PLUS and for those working and residing in Penang will enjoy the 18 percent reduction on top of the existing 20 percent discount.

“Despite the 18 per cent toll reduction, PLUS is committed to offer better highway services for its customers. These include aspects of its highway operations and maintenance as well as travelling experience on its highways,” PLUS Malaysia Bhd said in a statement today.

PLUS said that it will also intensify its efforts to help reduce the cost of living for the people, by playing its role as a Rakan Negara (Nation’s Partner), by supporting government efforts to bring positive impacts to the masses.

On January 17, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement said the toll charges for private vehicle users at PLUS operated highways will be reduced by 18 per cent effective February 1 and there will be no toll hikes until 2058.

The PMO said the important decisions pertaining to PLUS, as well as for Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to remain as its shareholders, along with the reduction in toll rates, were made at the Cabinet meeting on January 15.

In line with this decision, the concession period for all PLUS highways has been extended by 20 years from 2038 to 2058 to ensure that PLUS to be able to carry out their highway maintenance and operation activities without depending on the government.