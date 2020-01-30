PM: We’ll revoke opportunities from those who abuse them for quick profit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun arrive for a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Rural Development Ministry in Putrajaya January 30, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today sent out a stern warning to those who abuse opportunities they received from the government, such as profiteering through business dealings linked to them.

In his speech at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here, Dr Mahathir said that the government would move to revoke such opportunities granted to those who are eligible but instead chose to sell them to third parties.

He listed the granting of Approved Permit (AP) and government contracts as examples, explaining that such chances were aimed at narrowing the economic and income gap between communities.

“We know that under the New Economic Policy (NEP), when we created opportunities for those who are poor to get a share of the nation’s wealth, there were those who abuse the opportunities created.

“As how we are aware, when they receive contracts for example, they sell the contracts. There are those who get opportunities for AP or other aid from the government, but they find the easy way out, by selling these chances to other parties for a fast profit.

“In the end, when the money they get is finished being spent, they continue living in poverty like before,” he said in his speech at a stakeholders’ gathering organised by the Rural Development Ministry here.

He also lamented the greed of those who wish to make a fast profit through the opportunities given to them.

According to him, such abuses are obstructing the government’s vision and policies to bridge the economic gap.

He said that while the government knows how to solve the income disparity problem, especially in rural areas, it can only work well if the people appreciate the efforts taken.