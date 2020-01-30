1MDB: Kasitah Gaddam to contest MACC forfeiture suit again

Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam's (left) counsel Sasila Basri told the High Court that they would file a second representation against the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money, following the rejection of the first one yesterday.. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Former Land and Cooperative Development minister Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam will file a second representation to the prosecution on the RM100,000 seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

Kasitah’s counsel Sasila Basri told High Court Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh that they would file a second representation against the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money, following the rejection of the first one yesterday.

“We received the decision that the representation was rejected yesterday evening. After discussing with my client, he said he wanted to submit a second representation as soon as possible to the prosecution,” she said.

Earlier, MACC deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim said the prosecution and defence had filed written submissions to the court accordingly and had requested a hearing on March 3.

Ahmad Shahrir fixed March 3 for the trial.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya at a press conference last year said the agency had filed civil forfeiture suits against 41 respondents to recover some RM270 million of funds linked to 1MDB.

Latheefa said the action was taken in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, where the commission believed that the monies were transferred from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bank account. — Bernama