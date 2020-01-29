MB: Kedah 2019 revenue surpasses target

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks to reporters at Sunway University in Petaling Jaya January 13, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR SETAR, Jan 29 — Kedah recorded a revenue of RM726.89 million in 2019, surpassing the target of RM710 million set by the state government last year, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said the biggest contributor to the state’s revenue last year was land-related revenue while a portion of the special aid given by the federal government was included in the total revenue.

“The federal government had given a special aid of RM200 million, out of which RM150 million was included as state revenue, while the remaining RM50 million was put into the state government’s trust account.

“The revenue collection surpassed that achieved in 2018 which amounted to RM559.12 million. If the special aid (RM150 million) from the federal government is subtracted, the revenue for 2019 is still higher than 2018,” he told reporters after chairing the executive council meeting here, today.

He said the other contributors to the state revenue were from the districts which totalled RM21.32 million, timber revenue (RM18.36 million) and various other activities including the federal government special aid (RM325.32 million).

Mukhriz said even though the forest revenue had significantly declined compared with 2018 after logging at the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve was stopped, the state government had still managed to increase its revenue.

Meanwhile, he said the operating expenditure in 2019 stood at RM559.62 million, which was lower than 2018 which amounted to RM608.51 million.

“This gives us savings of RM48.89 million, meaning we are able to achieve more revenue but keeping cost down. Operating expenditure was lower as we are thrifty and exercise prudent spending.

“While operating expenditure is lower, development expenditure, those that are enjoyed directly by the people, increased to RM161.8 million compared with RM127.9 million in 2018... the increase in expenditure was for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Mukhriz also said the state government spent some RM214.3 million out of the allocation under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) for road maintenance throughout the state. — Bernama