Health minister says still awaiting confirmation of Wuhan coronavirus in Bintulu

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (centre) at one of the thermal screening point located at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — A Chinese national in Bintulu remains under medical quarantine there after she was hospitalised with symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

In a press conference in Sepang, he said the woman was in stable condition and under observation.

“We just received the news and I already spoke with the (hospital) director, and yes, she is under investigation,” Dzulkefly said.

He added that the woman has only been given symptomatic treatment.

Dzulkefly said that the number of confirmed infections locally was still four, pending confirmation of the Bintulu case.

