Anwar’s lawyer says PKR president not suing sexual misconduct accuser

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will not follow through on his threat to sue Mohammed Yusoff Rawther over the latter’s statutory declaration claiming inappropriate sexual advances, lawyer Ramkarpal Singh said today.

The Bukit Gelugor MP and lawyer representing Anwar said this was based on the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ decision not to pursue criminal charges stemming from the SD.

Ramkarpal also noted that Anwar’s political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, was already suing Yusoff for defamation over remarks from a press conference last year to disclose the declaration.

“Further, I am advised by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that apart from clearing his name, he has no interest in monetary compensation which may be awarded as a result of the said proposed defamation suit.

“As such, there is no longer any purpose in filing the said proposed defamation suit which would take a considerable amount of time and involve unnecessary costs,” Ramkarpal said in a statement today.

In his declaration, Muhammad Yusoff accused Anwar of making unsolicited sexual advances at his residence in Segambut last year.

Anwar denied this and pointed out that he had been campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election at the time of the alleged incident.

On January 14, the Attorney General’s Chambers announced that it was not pursuing charges over Yusoff’s allegations against Anwar, citing contradictory facts and insufficient evidence.