Sarawak SPCA to open clinic to neuter dogs, cats to curb rabies

KUCHING, Jan 26 — The Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) plans to open a clinic to neuter pet dogs and cats to curb rabies.

This has been agreed to in principle by Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, said SSPCA president Datin Donna Drury-Wee.

She told this to reporters when met at her Chinese New Year Open House which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg here today. — Bernama