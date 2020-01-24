MetMalaysia: Dry weather tomorrow in peninsula and Sabah, rain in Sarawak

MetMalaysia says the weather in peninsular Malaysia is expected to be dry on the morning of Chinese New Year tomorrow and Sunday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 (Bernama) — The weather in peninsular Malaysia is expected to be dry on the morning of Chinese New Year tomorrow and Sunday, said Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Jailan Simon.

However, he said, rain or thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon in southern Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

“Rain is expected in the afternoon on Monday (January 27) and Tuesday (January 28) in the west coast of peninsular Malaysia and interior of Pahang.

“However, not much rain is expected in the northern states of the peninsula, namely Perlis, Kedah and Penang, and if there is, it’s not heavy,” he told Bernama here today.

Jailan said most areas in Sarawak will experience rain especially in the afternoon or evening for the next two days and next week.

In Sabah, the weather is expected to be dry tomorrow, however, starting Sunday, rain has been forecast especially in the eastern and interior areas of the state, he added. — Bernama