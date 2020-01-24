Man charged with sodomising, molesting teen daughter in Batu Gajah

The accused is seen being led to the Session Court in Ipoh January 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 24 — A man claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to sodomising and molesting his 17-year-old daughter in Batu Gajah.

The 43-year-old was charged with two counts of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature and three counts of sexual assault.

He was accused of sodomising his daughter between December 26 and 27 last year at a house in Kampung Baru Sungai Terap in Batu Gajah, and again on January 7 at the same place.

The charges under Section 377(A) of the Penal Code are each punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

For the sexual assault charges, he was accused of fondling his daughter’s breast and buttocks at the aforementioned times and place, as well as an additional incident on January 13.

The charges under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 are each punishable by up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farhana Hashim urged the court not to allow bail as the accused was liable to harass the daughter or influence her testimony.

Defence lawyer Khairul Fairuz Rahman countered that the accused, who has visual disabilities, could not disturb the victim as she, her mother and 13-year-old sister have moved to the woman’s hometown in Sibu, Sarawak.

“The accused is now staying with his two sons aged 14 and 18. The accused also promised to the court not to disturb the victim nor the witness and also agree for any additional condition ordered by the court,” he said.

However, Nur Farhana argued that the accused could still harass the victim via telephone.

Judge Norashima Khalid later set bail at RM25,000 with a single surety for all five charges.

She also ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station monthly until the end of the trial and warned that bail would be revoked if he attempts to contact the daughter.

She then fixed February 27 for mention and the submission of the forensics report.