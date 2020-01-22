Govt revises criteria for first phase of i-Suri 2020 eligibility

The government has revised the criteria for the eligibility of the first phase of this year’s Suri Incentive Scheme (i-Suri), said Women, Family and Community Development Ministry. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — The government has revised the criteria for the eligibility of the first phase of this year’s Suri Incentive Scheme (i-Suri), said Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

They are the wives of the head of the household (KIR); female KIR who are single mothers, widows or unmarried; aged between 18 and 59 in 2019 and Malaysian citizens only.

Also eligible are those who are registered and listed in the eKasih system operated by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) until November 30, 2019; poor/ hardcore poor status in eKasih.

For the implementation of the first phase in 2019, the target group of people who benefited from the scheme were the housewives of KIR; KIR among single mothers, widows and unmarried (single) women who were registered in the eKasih system until November 30, 2018.

“The i-Suri programme is constantly being improved from time to time based on the inputs and information received from all parties,” the ministry said in a statement here today. — Bernama