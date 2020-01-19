Gobind: Malaysia moves a step closer towards implementing 5G

Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

LANGKAWI, Jan 19 — The launching of the 5G Demonstration Projects (5GDP) here tonight is an important milestone as Malaysia moves a step closer towards implementing 5G in the near future, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said 72 use cases are currently being demonstrated across 56 5G live sites in six states and added that in Langkawi alone, there are 35 use cases at 25 live sites.

The use cases throughout the country cover nine different verticals namely agriculture; digital healthcare; education; entertainment/media; manufacturing and processing; oil and gas; smart city; smart transportation; and tourism.

“What we see now in Langkawi is a leap forward in 5G technology development where we showcase real-time use cases which are already up and running, and we will work towards further research and development in these areas,” he said.

He envisioned Langkawi being transformed into a ‘Digital Island’ where technology transforms the way the residents of this island work and live and how the island evolves.

This transformation of Langkawi into a sustainable, smart and secure island will benefit not only the local community, but also the local authorities in planning future development projects, said Gobind Singh.

He said use cases such as smart agriculture and urban precision farming are relevant to Langkawi and the country, as it supports the country’s aspiration in maximising output and increasing the country’s food supply.

“Digital healthcare use cases currently on trial in Langkawi include real-time medical data transfer and connected ambulance, as well as remote consultation at Sultanah Maliha Hospital,” he said.

The use case for the smart city vertical, he said, centres on digital boundary control to better monitor the safety and security aspects of ports.

“5G is a potential game-changer in the way we all live and work. We endeavour to build a 5G ecosystem by developing 5G use cases with a view to stimulate and expedite the demand and implementation of 5G here in Malaysia.

“There is an urgent need to elevate the understanding of 5G that goes beyond the confines of broadband services and has the ability to change the face of many industries,” he said during the launch of 5G Demonstration Projects at Langkawi International Convention Centre, here.

He said 5G technology would spur innovations and open up new opportunities in various sectors including agriculture, education, government administration, healthcare, public safety and transportation.

The minister said 24 Asia Pacific markets are expected to launch 5G by 2025 and the rollout of 5G will contribute almost USD 900 billion to the region’s economy over the next 15 years.

“Let 5G be another significant milestone to a greater Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama