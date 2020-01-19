5G demonstration projects bring huge success for MCMC, says Gobind

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo described the ongoing 5G Demonstration Projects as a tremendous success for the MCMC as drivers of 5G. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LANGKAWI, Jan 19 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo described the ongoing 5G Demonstration Projects (5GDP) here as a tremendous success for the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as drivers of the fifth-generation technology or 5G.

Gobind who accompanied the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the visit to 5GDP -healthcare sector at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital here, also congratulated MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak.

“To me it is a huge success and congratulations to MCMC.

“I feel today and tomorrow morning we will see more examples of the technology being used and how it can improve work system or our business,” he told reporters here, today.

The commercialisation of 5G technology is expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year, thereby putting Malaysia as one of the 5G pioneers in the ASEAN region.

“I hope in the near future, in the middle of this year, we can see 5G throughout Malaysia specifically in certain areas first, and for its roll out, we will focus on specific industries,” he added.

Gobind said the 5G technology in healthcare sector would be able to help the hospital provide treatment to patients in a short period.

Telecommunications company, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd with the cooperation of the medical team of the Emergency and Trauma Unit at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital carried out the ambulance project, which enables real-time medical data transfers, subsequently expediting diagnosis using electrocardiogram and ultrasound from inside the ambulance.

Digi also demonstrated a long-distance medical consultation performed by medical practitioners of the hospital with medical officers at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Star, to treat a patient involved in a road accident.

Meanwhile, the 5G technology in tele-medicine was undertaken by U-Mobile Sdn Bhd and tele-medicine device, MedCom. — Bernama