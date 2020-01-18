Polling over in Kimanis by-election

A man casts his vote at a polling centre in Kimanis January 18, 2020. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

BEAUFORT, Jan 18 — All 19 polling centres for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election today closed at 5 pm.

Polling began at 7.30am.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout as at 4pm was 76.14 per cent.

Immediately after the close of polling, all the ballot boxes from the 68 voting streams were transported to Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Dun Banir here, which serves as the vote tallying centre.

The results are expected to be announced at around 10pm.

The by-election is a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, and Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, from Barisan Nasional (BN). — Bernama