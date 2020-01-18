PKR insists Anwar its PM candidate, tells party reps in Pakatan Council to obey decision

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves after the Central Leadership Council meeting at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 — The PKR’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) today reiterated its selection of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister candidate.

It also urged all PKR representatives in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council to hold on to the same decision.

In a press conference here, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that an unanimous decision on the matter was already made in January last year, and it must be adhered to.

“I also want to say that the MPP today had also discussed matters relating to the [power] transition, especially since this week, many parties gave their views. So the MPP has discussed in great length, and the following is the MPP’s stand taken today.

“The MPP reiterates the decision made by the political bureau, by the MPP and also by the party congress, in regards to the position of Anwar, as the PKR’s candidate and also PH’s prime minister candidate, as per how it was decided, as per recorded consensus on January 6, 2018”.

