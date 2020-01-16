Religion is not a competition, Dr M tells Malaysians as communal friction persists

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the opening ceremony of Tenaga Nasional Berhad's Balai Islam Complex in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Malaysians should not seek to outdo one another in matters of religion, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister’s remarks follow recent controversies over cultural events such as the Ponggal harvest festival and Chinese New Year, which some communities claimed to be religious in nature.

“People have the right to have their own religion, but we mustn’t try to compete with each other, who is taller, who is bigger and all that,” he told reporters after officiating Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s Balai Islam Complex here.

MORE TO COME