Penang council sets up traffic warden system to cut offences

Penang Island City Council traffic wardens are seen at the Esplanade in George Town January 16, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has finally introduced traffic wardens in a bid to curb street congestion and violations, eight years after the idea to set up a dedicated unit was first mooted.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang, who launched the traffic warden unit today, hopes to reduce the number of offences committed, noting a rise last year.

“Traffic problems in the city are a main concern for many and we can’t avoid traffic congestion especially during festive season and school holidays,” he said in his speech at the launch of the unit at City Hall here.

In 2018, MBPP issued a total of 196,670 compounds for various traffic offences; 4,020 cars were towed while 22,346 cars were clamped.

Last year, the total compound fines issues increased to 299,322 with 4,175 cars towed and another 22,338 cars clamped.

Yew said the council has appointed 70 traffic wardens who are empowered to issue summonses at rates between RM40 and RM300 for 44 offences under the Road Transport Act 1987.

Among the 44 offences include running the red light, ignoring traffic rules, blocking of traffic at main roads and blocking pedestrian walkways.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who was also present for the launch, said he requested the city council to set up the traffic warden unit about eight years ago.

“I am glad to see that this unit was formed today and I hope they can work with the police to resolve traffic issues in the state,” he said.

He said the appointment of the traffic wardens was provided under Section 3 (4B) Road Transport Act 1987.

The traffic wardens will be doing their rounds all over the island on bicycles, motorcycles and official MBPP enforcement vehicles.



