Now, Bersatu reps tell Pakatan allies to stop asking Dr M to step down

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Federal Territories (FT) Bersatu today urged all Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to stop making statements asking Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to step down.

Its chief Suhaimi Yahya said any statement on that is akin to betraying the consensus made by all PH parties.

“Everyone should be patient and pool all their energy and strength to develop and build Malaysia Baharu (New Malaysia).

“The phrase ‘divided we fall, united we stand’ should be a reminder as we carry all the people’s hope,” he said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir said he has no issue with stepping down as prime minister and letting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim take over should that the consensus among PH’s presidential council.

He had previously said that he would pass the baton to Anwar but not before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit that Malaysia will host in November.

Pakatan had worked out the succession plan before the 14th General Election in May 2018 but had never settled on a timeline for it.

On Monday, several PKR lawmakers pushed for a firm date for the power transition from Dr Mahathir to Anwar in May this year.

In a forum titled “Should Malaysia wait until November for transition?” in Bangsar, Subang MP Wong Chen, Setiawangsa MP, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Tanjung Malim MP, Chang Lih Kang and Selayang MP, William Leong all said that Dr Mahathir should give more time to Anwar in order to stabilise the country.