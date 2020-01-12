UITM’s student's body found

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — The body of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Chendering student Tengku Mohd Afiq Tengku Muhazan, 20, who drowned, was found today at Pantai Pandak at 6.25 pm.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department operations head Mohd Mazimi Mohamad said the body was found fully-clothed, one kilometre from the Fire Brigade Control Post by the search-and-rescue team who were using jet skis.

"The body was found afloat near the wave breaker not far from the location from where the body of another victim, Mohd Nor Hishamudin Nor Saidi was found last night.

"The body was handed over to the police to be brought to the hospital for further action," he told reporters at the incident location here today.

In the 6 p.m. incident yesterday, a group of 15 students from the university were having fun in the water when a strong wave hit them, resulting in death of the two victims. — Bernama



