Dr Wan Azizah conveys condolences to Oman’s royal family

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Sultan Qaboos was also known for championing a foreign policy of independence and non-alignment. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has conveyed her condolences to the family of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, who died yesterday.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of The Sultanate of Oman,” she posted on her Facebook page today.

According to media reports, Sultan Qaboos died at the age of 79 after a long illness.

His Majesty had ruled Oman since 1970 and was the eighth sultan of the House of Al Said. He was the longest-serving monarch among the recent Arab rulers.

Dr Wan Azizah said during his nearly five-decade rule, Sultan Qaboos had successfully pulled Oman out of poverty with various development projects and the building of essential and modern infrastructure including roads, hospitals and schools.

She said the ruler’s efforts were so successful that in 2010, Oman was ranked first in the world in the advancement of the Human Development Index over the previous 40 years.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Sultan Qaboos was also known for championing a foreign policy of independence and non-alignment, playing an important role in various peace negotiations with conflicting countries, often with great success.

“May Allah bless his soul and grant His Majesty Jannah. My deepest condolences go out to the royal family and the people of Oman.

“My prayers are with them during this painful period,” Dr Wan Azizah said. — Bernama