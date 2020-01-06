In New Year message, IGP pleads with politicians to stop fanning racial sentiments

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The country’s top policeman today pled with politicians to abstain from racialising issues that disrupt public order in multiethnic Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the nation’s law enforcers have a duty to keep the peace but added that precious time and resources that should be utilised to address crime have instead been increasingly diverted into investigating “petty” issues.

“I am pleading here. I especially direct this to leaders and politicians so that they be more understanding of the dynamics of this country, with its diverse races, multi-faith.

“We must understand this and use our differences to generate strength,” he told a news conference at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

He held up the US as an example for Malaysia.

He said Malaysian police aspire to become the “ultimate enforcement agency” to keep the nation safe, peaceful and harmonious and promised he will not tolerate anyone who threatens public order by provoking sentiments of race, religion, and state.

