Saying met all KPI, tourism minister confident will survive any Cabinet reshuffle

Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi speaks during the launch of the Visit Malaysia 2020 vehicle sticker placement ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi brushed off speculation about his place in the Cabinet by holding up his ministry’s achievements over the year.

Mohamaddin said his ministry has met the targets set and was confident he would continue in his role despite persistent rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle as well as Maszlee Malik’s resignation as education minister yesterday.

He said his ministry was almost perfect in terms of meeting key performance indicators (KPI).

“What I know is my performance is around 100 per cent (of my KPI) but I don't know if its something close to 100 per cent is good or bad, that I do not know, it’s up to you to answer,” he quipped.

“I am not worried, why should I??”

He said he was industrious and a team player, adding that those unhappy with him should go to him directly.

It was later clarified that Mohamaddin was referring to his KPI performance within his ministry for the first half of 2019.

He said this after attending the launch of the Visit Malaysia 2020 vehicle sticker placement ceremony at the Malaysian Tourism Centre this morning.

Mohamaddin also denied knowledge of the supposed Cabinet reshuffle, saying this was the prerogative of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I do not know, I think you have to ask PM Tun Dr Mahathir whether (a) reshuffle is there or not,” he added.

Yesterday, Maszlee confirmed that he was resigning as the education minister effective today, making him the first from Dr Mahathir’s Cabinet to go since the 14th general election.

During a special press conference, Maszlee said he made the decision on the advice of the prime minister after meeting him earlier yesterday.

Recently, rumours of a possible Cabinet reshuffle had surfaced after Dr Mahathir himself admitted there might be a need to switch around the federal ministers’ portfolios.