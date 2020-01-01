BN picks ex-Bongawan rep for Kimanis by-election (VIDEO)

Former Bongawan assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Alamin is BN’s candidate for Kimanis. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 ― Former Bongawan assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Alamin is the Barisan Nasional’s choice candidate to contest in the upcoming Kimanis parliamentary poll on January 18, the first by-election to take place in 2020.

The announcement was made by Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin at the party division office in Sabah this morning and shared on Twitter by former Kota Belud MP Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

“Congratulations to Datuk Mohamad Alamin, BN’s candidate for Kimanis. He is most suitable candidate for this by-election. With Allah’s permission and the machinery’s efforts, BN will win in Kimanis. Tuaran Umno will work hard to ensure BN victory in Kimanis,” he tweeted.

Mohamad, 48, is Kimanis Umno division chief and was formerly the elected representative of Bongawan, one of two state seats under the greater Kimanis parliamentary constituency; the other is Membakut.

Mohamad failed to defend Bongawan in the 14th general election in May 2018.

Setinggi-tinggi tahniah kepada Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Calon BN di Kimanis. Beliau adalah calon paling sesuai untuk pilihanraya kecil ini. Dengan izin Allah dan usaha jentera, BN akan menang di Kimanis. UMNO Tuaran akan bekerja keras untuk memastikan kemenangan BN di Kimanis. pic.twitter.com/esYB8y03GO — Abdul Rahman Dahlan (@DARDOfficial) January 1, 2020

His name had been widely floated after former Kimanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, brother to the former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, said he would not contest in the by-election.

The state ruling party Warisan has not announced its choice, which is highly speculated will be Datuk Karim Bujang.

Nomination for the Kimanis poll will be on January 4 and early polling on January 14.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court upheld the Election Court’s annulment of Anifah’s victory in Election 2018.